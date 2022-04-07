ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

These are the most popular craft breweries in the US: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW2lW_0f2M8UX400

(NEXSTAR) – Did you crack open a cold one last year? There’s a decent chance that, if you did, it was one from a small, independent craft brewer.

Last year alone, those craft brewers produced nearly 25 million barrels of beer, according to a new report from the Brewers Association , the trade association that represents small and independent craft brewers in the U.S.

“Craft brewer sales rebounded in 2021, lifted by the return of draught and at-the-brewery traffic,” said Bart Watson, chief economist, Brewers Association. “However, the mixed performance across business models and geographies — as well as production levels that still lag 2019 — suggest that many breweries remain in recovery mode. Add in continuing supply chain and pricing challenges, and 2022 will be a critical year for many brewers.”

Last year also saw a record number of craft breweries operating at 9,118.

How many of these MLB teams from 100 years ago do you recognize?

The Brewers Association released a list of the 50 craft breweries, as well as the overall brewing companies in the U.S., that recorded the greatest beer sales volume.

D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc., based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, landed in the top spot for the best-selling craft breweries. The company, the oldest operating in the U.S., is well-known for its Yuengling Lager and even offers a Hershey’s Chocolate Porter in the fall.

Coming in second was the Boston Beer Co. with locations in Boston and Milton, Delaware. If you’re a beer drinker, you’ve likely heard of their brands Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head. The company is also responsible for Truly Hard Seltzer and Angry Orchard Hard Cider.

Breweries with locations in California occupied the majority of the top ten most popular breweries, including Sierra Nevada Brewing, Duvel Moortgat, Gambrinus, and Stone Brewing.

Here are the top 10 craft breweries of 2021:

  1. D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. (Pottsville, PA)
  2. Boston Beer Co., Boston (Boston and Milton, DE)
  3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (Chico, CA)
  4. Duvel Moortgat USA (Paso Robles, CA; Kansas City, MO; Cooperstown, NY)
  5. Gambrinus (Berkeley, CA and Shiner, TX)
  6. Bell’s Brewery, Inc. (Comstock, MI)
  7. CANarchy (Longmont, CO; Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City; Dallas)
  8. Artisanal Brewing Ventures (Downington, PA; Lakewood, NY; Brooklyn)
  9. Stone Brewing (Escondido, CA)
  10. SweetWater Brewing Co. (Atlanta)

With 10 craft breweries on the list, California had the greatest presence of any state on the top 50 list. New York was closest behind with four. Multiple other states – Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin – each had three.

Below are the other top-selling craft breweries, courtesy of the Brewers Association :

Company Location
Deschutes Brewery Bend, OR
New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus, WI
Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn, NY
Matt Brewing Co Utica, NY
Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose, CA
Abita Brewing Co Covington, LA
Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe, WI
Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point, WI
Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland, OH
Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins, CO
Harpoon Brewery Boston, MA
Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul, MN
Allagash Brewing Company Portland, ME
Troegs Brewing Co Hershey, PA
Georgetown Brewing Co Seattle, WA
Three Floyds Brewing Munster, IN
Athletic Brewing Company Stratford, CT
Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati, OH
Kona Brewing Co Kailua-Kona, HI
August Schell Brewing Company New Ulm, MN
Alaskan Brewing Co Juneau, AK
Narragansett Brewing Co Pawtucket, RI
Rogue Ales Brewery Newport, OR
Kings & Convicts Brewing/Ballast Point San Diego, CA
Flying Dog Brewery Frederick, MD
Long Trail Brewing Co Bridgewater Corners, VT
Lost Coast Brewery Eureka, CA
Revolution Brewing Chicago
Surly Brewing Company Minneapolis, MN
Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene, OR
Creature Comforts Brewing Co Athens, GA
21st Amendment Brewery Bay Area, CA
Maui Brewing Co Kihei, HI
Saint Arnold Brewing Co Houston, TX
Scofflaw Brewing Co Atlanta, GA
Shipyard Brewing Co Portland, ME
Left Hand Brewing Company Longmont, CO
Modern Times Drinks San Diego, CA
Fiddlehead Brewing Shelburne, VT
North Coast Brewing Co Inc Fort Bragg, CA

While larger brewing companies like Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors, and Heineken reported the most sales in 2021, three of the top craft brewers ranked among the top 10 overall. D.G. Yuengling and Son, ranked 7th overall, edging out FIFCO USA , the parent company of Labatt Blue, Genesee Brewing Company, Seagram’s Escapes, and other brands.

In total, 40 craft breweries were among the top 50 selling companies of 2021.

A full list of the top overall brewing companies of 2021 can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom sees son on news one year after reporting him missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an image of a teen reunited with his dog that captivated the hearts of millions, and the image did the exact same thing for a Senatobia woman but for a different reason. A woman who says she is the mother of the teen spoke with WREG, and she says it […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
1230 ESPN

The Flagship Beers of the 23 Fort Collins Craft Breweries

There are nearly two dozen craft breweries in Fort Collins, not even counting the brewery at Colorado State University. What do these brewers name as their "Flagship" beers?. These would be the beers that the Fort Collins craft breweries identify, whether it be out of popularity or the beer's distinctive style, as the beer that best represents them. Not many of the brewers that I called had a very easy time naming their flagship beer, others knew exactly what beer best represents them; O'Dell for example: Without hesitation, '90 Schilling.'
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS New York

Report places NYC in top 10 most polluted US cities

NEW YORK -- New York City has been ranked number eight on a list of most polluted cities in the United States.It's part of a new report that found 97% of American cities did not meet air quality guidelines from the World Health Organization.According to IQAir, in 2021, Los Angeles was the city with the most pollution. Researchers measured aerosol particles that can harm human health, also known as PM 2.5 levels.L.A. reached 13.7 micrograms, more than twice the acceptable level."We're seeing continually increasing concentrations in PM 2.5, and in several of the most populated cities in the United States, we're actually back to pre-pandemic levels," said Dr. Christi Schroeder, IQAir quality science manager.The report blames the poor air quality on the increasing severity of wildfires, as well as fossil fuel combustion and vehicle emissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Breweries#Craft Brewery#Craft Brewers#Boston Beer Company#Harpoon Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#The Brewers Association#Son Inc#Yuengling Lager#Hershey#The Boston Beer Co
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
WREG

VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside wig shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in a Parkway Village strip mall. It happened around 11 a.m. last Wednesday as the woman was leaving Super Discount Wigs on American Way. Surveillance video shows a hooded man run up to her with a gun. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

MS man says he was beaten, knocked out cold in racist attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Mississippi man says he was beaten and knocked out cold by three men at an auto parts store, but he’s the one who ended up in handcuffs. Antonio Hollingworth said it happened Friday at NAPA Auto Parts in Cleveland. He said one of his attackers took a picture of him after they assaulted him right in front of officers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Man accused of firing shots at Orange Mound car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at an Orange Mound car wash. Memphis Police say Larry Bowman, 51, is accused of shooting at two men at a car wash on Lamar Avenue near Barron Avenue. Police say the shooting happened March 8. One of the victims […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Disney family member calls on company to ‘muster the courage’ to counter conservative outrage

The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues. In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights. Her comments came after Republicans admonished Disney for eventually taking a stand on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed and signed into law last month in Florida. Bosses were earlier criticised by...
ECONOMY
WREG

Man robbed at McDonald’s while trying to buy vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are still on the run after police say they robbed a man after agreeing to sell him a vehicle. The incident happened at McDonald’s on the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road. Officers said the two suspects agreed to meet with the victim to sell him a vehicle on April 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
WREG

Homeless teen reunited with dog he surrendered to MS animal shelter

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG)— A homeless teen who surrendered his dog to a Mississippi animal shelter because he couldn’t care for her has been reunited with his dog. WREG is not identifying the 17-year-old, who was reunited with his puppy Jada, Friday morning. Kris Robinson, Interim Shelter Director at the Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter, says the […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Burglar takes money, soda before diving out drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a burglar they say broke into Tops BQQ on Summer and took cash from a safe and a soda before diving out the drive-through window. It happened last month, and the whole thing was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. Memphis police haven’t said yet if they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy