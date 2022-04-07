ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

d PreswsFILE – President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2022. Watching from left are Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Annette Taylor, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill. The House is set to start a two week spring recess.

