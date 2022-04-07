ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US jobless claims stay at historically low levels last week

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUdAG_0f2M4vk300

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels.

Jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 166,000 for the week ending April 2, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s number was revised down a whopping 31,000 claims. In recent weeks, claims have hovered at more than 50-year lows. First-time applications for jobless aid generally represent the pace of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 8,000 to 170,000 from the previous week’s 178,000, which was revised down by 30,500.

In total, 1,523,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid for the week ending March 26, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week, which was the lowest in more than 50 years.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers extended a streak of robust hiring, adding 431,000 jobs in March and pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.8%. Despite the inflation surge, persistent supply bottlenecks, damage from COVID-19 and now a war in Europe, employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months.

Job openings hovered at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. There were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January’s figure and just below December’s record of 11.4 million, the Labor Department reported last week.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs was also historically high, at 4.4 million, up from 4.3 million in January. More than 4.5 million people quit in November, the most on records dating back two decades.

The Fed launched a high-risk effort last month to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The minutes from that mid-March meeting, released Wednesday, revealed aggressive Fed officials saying that half-point interest rate hikes, rather than traditional quarter-point increases, “could be appropriate” multiple times this year.

Last week, an inflation gauge closely monitored by the central bank jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans’ finances. Other measures have shown prices rising close to 8% in the past year.

Fed policymakers have projected that inflation will remain elevated at 4.3% through 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Recall issued after woman killed by falling bed

INDIANAPOLIS — A bed sold online at sites like Amazon at Costco is being recalled after a woman died after it fell on her. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recall involves 129,000 Bestar Wall beds. The beds are being recalled because they can detach from the wall and fall onto those […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Inflation#Europe#Ap#Americans#The Labor Department
FOX59

ISP SWAT team tear through Anderson house during standoff

ANDERSON, Ind. — Video provided by the Madison County Community News Network shows an Indiana State Police SWAT team smashing through the wall of an Anderson house after a fugitive barricaded himself inside the home for four hours on Wednesday. State police said parole agents and ISP Detectives had tracked the fugitive — identified as […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, dies in car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, died this morning when he was hit by a car in Southern Florida, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haskins, 24, was in Florida with members of the Steelers after being invited there by recently-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Haskins played his college football at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

South Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
FOX59

Muncie man found guilty of murder after stabbing neighbor in the back

MUNCIE, Ind. – Jurors found a Muncie man guilty of stabbing his neighbor to death with an 11-inch knife. Chase Adams had been accused of killing 49-year-old Rex Morrison in October 2020 and charged with murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Hackley Street just after […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

State officials: Bird flu found at Indiana duck farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avian influenza has been detected in a northern Indiana duck farm, state officials said Thursday, marking the disease’s spread to a third poultry species. Laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Person injured in northwest side shooting, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in serious, but stable condition following a shooting and robbery on Indianapolis’ near northwest side. IMPD was dispatched to the 1400 block of West 35th Street around 1:19 a.m. early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers said they found an adult male inside his home with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy