Longview, TX

Longview flushing water lines, officials hope to lift boil notice by Friday

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack said public works is flushing the water lines Thursday while water giveaways continue.

This comes after a 30-inch water line break resulted in a near-citywide boil water notice. Mack took to social media Thursday to say all towers are full and their water system is completely up.

City of Longview offering bottled water while supplies lasts
As part of flushing the lines, Mack said you will see water coming out of hydrants Thursday morning and early afternoon. After the appropriate amount of flushing, Mack said they hope to do the first quality test Thursday afternoon. They initially stated that they would need a second test will happen 24 hours later, but has since received clarification from TCEQ that the first clear test is sufficient.

The city now says that if test results are clear, the boil water notice could be lifted as soon as Friday.

They will be giving away 120 palettes of water at Maude Cobb while supplies last. Once that water is gone, they will have water tankers on site for citizens to get fresh water. To get that water, people will need to bring their own water jugs.

KETK / FOX51 News

Warrant: Longview man recorded his own murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by KETK News. 49-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, back on March 19. He also was charged with stabbing Jonathan […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An alleged vehicle robbery happened in the 2000 block of East Cotton Street in Longview around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. Upon officers arrival, officers say they came in contact with a woman that said a tall Black male approached her with a gun and demanded her vehicle as she was leaving her […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1 dead in Whitehouse as storm causes damage throughout city

Chelsea Negley, marketing director for Lufkin Ford, explains the current state of the computer chip shortage affecting vehicle production and how it has improved in April. Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees. Updated: 2 hours ago. David Frizzell, Buddy Holly, and The Texas Tenors set to be...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

