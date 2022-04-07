Longview flushing water lines, officials hope to lift boil notice by Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack said public works is flushing the water lines Thursday while water giveaways continue.

This comes after a 30-inch water line break resulted in a near-citywide boil water notice. Mack took to social media Thursday to say all towers are full and their water system is completely up.

As part of flushing the lines, Mack said you will see water coming out of hydrants Thursday morning and early afternoon. After the appropriate amount of flushing, Mack said they hope to do the first quality test Thursday afternoon. They initially stated that they would need a second test will happen 24 hours later, but has since received clarification from TCEQ that the first clear test is sufficient.

The city now says that if test results are clear, the boil water notice could be lifted as soon as Friday.

They will be giving away 120 palettes of water at Maude Cobb while supplies last. Once that water is gone, they will have water tankers on site for citizens to get fresh water. To get that water, people will need to bring their own water jugs.

