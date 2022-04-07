ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 5, 495 yards, par 4: Driver to fairway. Approach to 15 feet. Birdie putt lipped out. Tap-in. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 7th.

No. 6, 180 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 2 feet. Tap-in. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 2nd.

No. 7, 450 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to pine straw past the right side of fairway. Punch out short of green. Chip to about a foot. Tap-in. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 3rd.

No. 8, 570 yards, par 5: Driver to middle of fairway. Second shot short of green. Pitch to short of green. Chip to 8 feet. Two-putt. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 9, 460 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Third shot above hole to 8 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 14th.

No. 10, 495 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to left-center of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Uphill pitch to 5 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 17th.

No. 11, 520 yards, par 4: Driver to middle of fairway. Approach short of green. Chip to 4 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 22nd.

No. 12, 155 yards, par 3: Tee shot to left side of green. Two putts from 30 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 24th.

No. 13, 510 yards, par 5: Drive to center of fairway. Approach to 25 feet, below and left of hole. Two putts. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 14, 440 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach off pine straw rolls just off back of green. Putter from just past fringe to 5 feet. Two putts. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 25th.

No. 15, 550 yards, par 5: Drive left into second cut. Second shot down left side. Third shot to 30 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 20th.

No. 16, 170 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 30 feet. One putt. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

No. 17, 440 yards, par 4: Driver to second cut on right side. Approach to 20 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

No. 18, 465 yards, par 4: Driver left into trees. Second shot layup to 75 yards. Chip to 6 feet. One putt. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 8th (at that point, with the round not yet complete).

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

