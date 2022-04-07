ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Sends a Cryptic Message to Twitter

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXOdB_0f2M1n6W00

Elon Musk has come to prominence by disrupting industries. Consider:

-- As co-founder of the payment-services fintech PayPal Holdings (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, he helped transform the financial and banking industry.

-- With SpaceX, he promised, with others, to relaunch the conquest of space with the promise of making Mars habitable for humans.

-- By founding Boring Co. Musk made it his mission to solve the problem of traffic jams in major cities.

-- His Neuralink company develops humanoid robots to which we will be able to transfer our brains and download our personalities.

-- And his center of gravity is Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the company with which the billionaire promises to save the planet from pollution by making environmentally friendly cars and solar panels.

He has managed to make Tesla, co-founded in 2003, one of the most valuable companies on the planet with a market cap of more than $1.08 trillion. The T brand has become the benchmark in the electric-vehicle sector.

Musk has also become the richest man in the world, with a personal net worth estimated at $265 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A Seat at the Twitter Table

And he doesn't seem to want to stop there. He is now on a mission to change Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. The social network has become his favorite communication channel, but the mogul is not very happy with Twitter's principles regarding free speech.

He also strongly criticized the first strategic measures of the platform's new chief executive, Parag Agrawal. Musk isn't particularly a fan of integrating nonfungible tokens into Twitter and he says the group has other priorities if it wants to grow its user base, audience and revenue.

To be heard more loudly and clearly, he decided to take a seat at the table. The billionaire began acquiring Twitter shares in January and on April 4 disclosed that he held a more than 9% stake in the San Francisco social-media company.

Twitter and Musk immediately announced an agreement under which Musk until 2024 could acquire no more than 14.9% of Twitter. In exchange he received a seat on the board. Musk seems satisfied with this agreement, which gives him enough leverage to force the group to change.

A board reviews and validates a company's strategic plan and execution. It has the power to recalibrate a strategic plan and to dismiss the CEO.

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Musk posted on Twitter on April 5.

This tweet sparked speculation about upcoming changes to Twitter. Musk has already launched a poll on the platform, asking users if they wanted an edit button, which would allow them to modify their tweets.

The company then reacted by saying that it had been working on this option for several months. The group also let it be known that the option would be tested soon. (The Wall Street Journal has a warning about the edit function here.)

Smoking Board Meeting?

The billionaire clearly enjoys his growing influence. He has just given us the preview of what may be the first Twitter board meeting in which he will participate.

He shared a meme of him showing him smoking marijuana during his participation in Joe Rogan's podcast in 2018. This scene had earned him some trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with the Pentagon because he has a national security clearance. Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, is a U.S. Defense Department contractor.

Musk did not add a word to the meme, leaving that task to his fans on social media.

"I like the way you think @elonmusk 😜," one user commented.

"Elon Musk advise the Twitter board not to introduce the "edit button" cos people will abuse this feature if introduced," another user wrote. "What Twitter needs to do is stop censoring free speech & also increase the text character so users can type more words without creating unnecessary threads."

Wouldn't you like to be a fly on the wall in the Twitter boardroom during that meeting?

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Rogan
TheStreet

Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it’s at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikToker Notices Weird Detail on U.S. Dollar Bills That People Can’t Unsee Now

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pypl#Boring Co#Neuralink#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#The Twitter Table#Twtr
Cosmopolitan

Elon Musk's girlfriend was apparently 'fully aware' of baby number two with Grimes

Musician Grimes practically broke the internet last week after revealing that she and Elon Musk had welcomed their second child, despite the former couple seemingly no longer being together. In fact, Musk has been dating Australian actor Natasha Bassett for several months (according to Hollywood Life) – but, what does the 24-year-old actually think of her boyfriend's new arrival with his ex?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy