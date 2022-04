BELOIT, Wis. — All lanes of Interstate 39/90 have reopened at Hart Road in Rock County after being closed for most of Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire. Crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The highway fully reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m. after crews removed the debris from the...

BELOIT, WI ・ 19 DAYS AGO