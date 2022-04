hundred dollar billsPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the pain of price increases whenever you look at your bank account? During 2021, the cost of inflation using the CPI is currently sitting at 7 percent for the entire country. (source) How about if we look closer at Washington state? Well, the price of used cars in Washington has went up by 40 percent. (source) Yes, you read that right. Due to supply shortages, demand has risen significantly for used cars.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO