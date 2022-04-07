ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Learning to Lovie the Tampa 2: Defensive lineman

By John Hunter Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3og42m_0f2Luq5C00

Houston Texans fans have heard and are going to continue to hear a lot about defensive scheme and fit during the draft.

Cries of “this corner isn’t big enough for the scheme” or “that linebacker doesn’t have the right size for his role,” are shouted from the rooftops during the draft season. This comes equally from professional analysts and the most casual fans and, as such, figuring out true signals from the noise can be extremely difficult.

Specifically in Houston, much of the draft conversation revolves around the scheme fit needed for Lovie Smith’s trademark Tampa 2 defense. It’s a personnel grouping that is somewhat dated but was once the dominant defensive set in the NFL. Last year, as the defensive coordinator, Lovie showed signs of modifying the base sets and showing some versatility to make the scheme more compatible with today’s league.

The Texans Wire wants to make this verbiage less complicated.

The goal of this article series will be twofold. First, we want Houston fans to be smarter about how they understand their own coaching staff and their own scheme. When terms like “three-technique” or “strong safety” are used, Texans fans are going to be much better off if they can picture exactly what that player is doing on defense.

The second goal is to provide a better comprehension for the draft. Understanding Smith’s defensive scheme should allow better comprehension of why Houston values certain players and certain skillsets in the draft. Should a player be selected that seemingly shocks national analysts, it may make more sense within the schematic context of the scheme the Texans want to execute.

For this series, John Crumpler will be teaming up with Jordan Pun from Sports Illustrated. Each article will be accompanied by a video of their conversation for those that prefer to listen rather than read. Below is the first edition and what correlates to this article:

Houston, let’s get smarter this week.

The basics of the Tampa 2 are pretty simple. For years Houston ran a 3-4 base defense under Wade Phillips and several other coordinators. Now, the schematics under Smith primarily fall under a 4-3. This means there are four down defensive lineman and three linebackers in every base set. On passing downs, that third linebacker may be replaced by a corner (AKA the nickel.)

Specifically, the Tampa 2 employs a zone heavy scheme that asks safeties to play two-high. The middle linebacker is responsible for a deeper zone than usual, but that’ll be broken down when the linebackers are covered. This article will focus on the four down defensive lineman. There are two unique defensive tackle position and two edge rushers, each with different responsibilities.

Stopping the run begins with the nose tackle, also known as the one-technique. This player is responsible for engaging both the center and a guard simultaneously and creating one on one opportunities for his teammates. The one-technique is an absolute necessity in preventing push in the run game and the very best are able to make life miserable for running backs that want to run up the A-gap (between the center and the guard).

In 2021, the nose tackle role was occupied by Roy Lopez. The sixth-round pick from New Mexico State had an excellent season and easily over performed draft expectations. Looking towards the draft, a name Houston fans should be aware of is Jordan Davis. Davis is an off-the-charts combine tester and debatably the hallmark player of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs defense. He’s a candidate that’s a viable pick at 13th overall and would do an excellent job of pushing runners towards Jonathan Greenard and the other edge rusher.

The other defensive tackle in the 4-3 defense is known as the three-technique tackle. This defensive tackle can be a bit slighter and is more so responsible for rushing the passer and winning a one-on-one matchup with the guard. Rather than lining up at the one-gap, like the nose tackle, where the tackle is between the center and the guard, this player lines up in the three-gap between the tackle and the guard.

The player responsible for this in Smith’s defense is Maliek Collins. Collins entered free agency in March but was a clear priority for Houston to re-sign and it makes sense. The two-year, $17-million contract was a bargain for a player that is an absolute necessity within the scheme of the Tampa 2. 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock can also be thought of in this role.

At their best, this player is able to isolate a guard and win consistently to wreak havoc on both the running game and the passing game. Houston currently has one of the better three-techniques in the league in Collins, but the name to watch in the first round of the draft for this position is another Georgia defensive tackle. Devonte Wyatt and Perrion Winfrey, although likely not Texans, should be thought of in this aspect.

Finally, there are the two edge positions. This is where we saw Jonathan Greenard take huge strides forward last year and where Houston sorely needs another player. The two defensive ends have similar responsibilities but can be thought of separately as the strong side and the weak side players.

The strong side is the side that is supported by the tight end in a set. Greenard thrived in that role in 2021, taking advantage of players who simply aren’t the same caliber of blockers as offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the weak side edge rusher is just asked to win against a tackle one-on-one.

Both of these players are tasked with setting the edge, or preventing the run game from bouncing plays outside, and pushing everything towards the collapsing defensive ends. On passing downs, the defensive ends are simply asked to pin their ears back and attack the opposing quarterback.

Defensive end is, understandably, an extremely popular option for Houston. Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon, Travon Walker from (again) Georgia, and Jermaine Johnson from Florida State would all make excellent additions in the first round to play across from Greenard.

In particular, Thibodeaux at third overall is perfectly suited to play opposite of Greenard and occupy the weak side role. His unique blend of speed and power is perfect for setting the edge and allowing the rest of Houston’s existing defense to do what they do best.

Of the four positions on the defensive line in Lovie’s Tampa 2, Houston’s new head coach should feel great about two of the spots and has a great contributor at a third. It’ll be up to Nick Caserio in the draft to find a complimentary edge rusher and to decide if he wants to upgrade the one-technique spot from Lopez.

In the next installment, we’ll go over the linebackers and what exactly differentiates the responsibilities of Christian Kirksey from another linebacker like Kamu Grugier-Hill

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Oregon State
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Make Micah Parsons Decision: NFL World Reacts

For those wanting to see Micah Parsons solely in a pass-rushing role next season, we’re sorry to report that won’t be happening. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Parsons will continue to operate as both a linebacker and edge defender. The Dallas Morning News said he will continue to alternate between inside linebacker and edge defender in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former Coach’s Bombshell Allegation

A lot of claims and evidence has been presented as Brian Flores contends that NFL teams have been violating the Rooney Rule. But former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey may have released the most damning evidence to date. Former NFL coach Ray Horton recently joined the lawsuit and shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Jermaine Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devin Lloyd vs Nakobe Dean: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps is a hodge podge of question marks currently. Micah Parsons will remain there, as the coaching staff wisely doesn’t want to move him to full-time edge. Will their personnel afford them that luxury? That’s yet to be decided. Leighton Vander Esch will return for a fifth season and while he was finally able to stay healthy, hasn’t shown the star ability he once promised. Jabril Cox is recovering from an ACL tear and behind those three are is a special team role players in Luke Gifford. The team certainly will be looking to upgrade at that spot or bring in depth at the position. The draft is how the Cowboys typically play the upgrade game.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa 2#Texans#American Football#The Texans Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-star QB Marcus Sanders commits to Oregon Ducks as 2022 PWO

The Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks room got a little bit bigger on Sunday morning. 3-star quarterback Marcus Sanders, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound player from James Logan High School in Union City, California, announced that he would be committing to the University of Oregon as a preferred walk-on and joining the team this offseason. The Ducks offered Sanders as a PWO last month, offering a chance to add some depth to Oregon’s QB room. At the moment, there are the three scholarship players in Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield, and also A.J. Abbott as well. AGTG!! Blessed to be committed to The University of Oregon!! #scoducksThe best birthday ever!!@CoachDanLanning @KennyDillingham @KTPrepElite @CoachDanny10 @RNA_sports @logancoltsfb @Provinggroundsp @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T4e948rQRJ — Marcus Sanders (@marcussandersqb) April 10, 2022   (Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 3 80 CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting 3 N/A CA QB 247 Composite N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Hometown Union City, California Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-6 Weight 205 pounds Class 2022 Recruitment Offered on March 16th, 2022 Visited Oregon on April 8th Film Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Oregon Ducks take big jump up in national recruiting rankings following commitment of OT Josh Conerly
UNION CITY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five former Alabama stars projected in latest three-round NFL mock draft

With less than three weeks until the start of the 2022 NFL draft, we are in the midst of an overload of updated mock drafts and big boards. Like most draft seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide is well represented in most mock drafts here in 2022. While there won’t likely be six first-round draft picks hailing from the Tide this year, there is still plenty of former Crimson Tide stars to be watching out for in late April.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 defensive prospect Nigel Glover

After a recent visit, Iowa extended its latest offer to class of 2023 safety and linebacker Nigel Glover. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect out of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, now has 15 power-five offers. The Hawkeyes are the eighth Big Ten school to offer Glover. Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin are the others. Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia comprise Glover’s other power-five offers. According to On3, Glover is a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 8 linebacker. On3 rates Glover as the No. 136 player nationally in the 2023 class and as...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy