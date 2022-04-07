Our First Lightning Lap Track Day Is in the Books

An entirely new generation of the 7-series, long BMW's flagship sedan and the brand's most luxurious and advanced product, is set to debut for the 2023 model year. The formula doesn’t look likely to change much from the current car’s: powertrains will almost certainly include a turbocharged inline-six, a twin-turbo V-8, and a plug-in hybrid. We’ve driven a thoroughly camouflaged prototype, and found that the 7-series veritably floats down the road. Its handling is a little more lithe than the 2022 car's thanks to some changes to the chassis and suspension, including a new rear-wheel steering system. Its driver-assistance tech provides a semi-autonomous driving mode for highway slogs but the car’s showstopping feature is an optional 31-inch rear entertainment display called Theater Screen that drops from the ceiling and streams TV and movies using the onboard Wi-Fi system.
