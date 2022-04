CASA volunteers are stepping in to fill the void left by lawyers who no longer want to be court-appointed advocates for kids. It was cause for celebration in the courtroom of Judge Alan Lemons as six new CASA volunteers were sworn in to help advocate for the children of Scioto County. That makes a total of 44 CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) available to work on behalf of the over 350 children currently in foster care in the county.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO