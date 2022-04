A free, interactive webinar will be held at 1 p.m. March 30 for Michigan parents looking for guidance on how to cope with the financial pressures of raising children. The “Parents and Paychecks” event will be hosted by JVS + Kadima, a local nonprofit group formed last year following the merge of JVS Human Services and Kadima — two nonprofits serving vulnerable populations throughout metro Detroit in various ways. The new organization aims to help individuals lead more stable and fulfilling lives through career mobility, behavioral health programs and residential services.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO