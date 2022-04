Instagram-worthy kitchens and table settings may seem difficult to achieve, but simply swapping your everyday serveware for vibrant place settings goes a long way. One of the easiest ways to brighten up your entertainment game for spring is by adding colorful glassware to your cabinets. Pinterest predicted the colored glassware trend in 2021, accurately forecasting that many shoppers would be drawn to pink, purple, green, and blue-hued glasses to embellish their everyday routine and glam up their happy hours.

