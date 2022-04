MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms will threaten our area for the third week in a row. There are a lot of differences with this storm system, however. The severe weather threat is lower overall, and it may be that the heavy rain threat ends up being the bigger deal. This system will arrive before sunrise on Tuesday morning when warmth from the afternoon sun is at a minimum. The limited energy will help to limit the overall intensity of this system, but that is not to suggest the threat is zero.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO