Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st. A determined graduate of E.T.S.U. , she graduated in a wheelchair, after a car accident broke one of her legs, and one of her arms. The Commencement Speaker was so moved, he came down and congratulated her in person, shaking her father’s hand as he wheeled her down the aisle.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO