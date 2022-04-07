ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress votes to revoke Russia's trade status, ban Russian gas and oil

By Tatiana Salazar
Denver Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate and House have passed a bill to revoke Russia’s permanent normal trade relations status. President Joe Biden called for the move in March. The European Union and the Group of Seven...

