ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Father and daughter who survived being struck by lightning speak out

By Zachary Rosenthal,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

A father and daughter who went to watch a preseason baseball game between the New York Yankees and the reigning champions, the Atlanta Braves, got the shock of their life when they were struck by lightning in a nearby parking lot.

John Moberg, 74 and his daughter, Ashley, 19, are huge Yankees fans and decided to travel to Tampa from Elmhurst, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, to watch their favorite players get ready for the regular season. As they sat down to watch Saturday's game, a storm was approaching the area.

By the sixth inning, rain from the menacing storm had caused the game to be called off. With no more reason to stick around in the stadium, the father-daughter duo took shelter in a souvenir shop before leaving to try to find their car in the parking lot, according to The Daily Herald, a Chicago area news outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0uGF_0f2LVk4900

When they couldn't find their car, the two paused under a tree to take shelter, a place experts advise that people should never take shelter during a thunderstorm. When thunder roars, you should immediately seek shelter indoors or in your car.

"There was a bright flash, brighter than the [studio] lights you have, and then the loud boom," Ashley said. "I saw my dad flying through the air smacking his face on the ground and I was flying through the air and then I thought my dad was dead for a while because he was knocked unconscious and not talking."

Both were lucky not to be directly hit by the strike, which hit them as they stood a few feet apart. Ashley was adjusting her shoes as she was struck, and the force of the strike sent the shoes flying off her feet, according to The Daily Herald.

"I woke up with my face in the mud, my feet laying in the parking lot, and I cannot move anything, I can't even pick up my face out of the mud, so I thought I had a stroke," John said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8u79_0f2LVk4900

Eventually, Ashley managed to get the attention of a passerby, who called 911. John and Ashley were hospitalized and monitored for a few days, with John suffering a broken cheekbone while Ashley suffered burns to her neck, as the electricity heated and melted a metal necklace she was wearing.

According to the Mobergs, the responding paramedics told them that they were likely saved by the rubber soles of their shoes, something Chris Vagasky, the lightning applications manager at Vaisala, a lightning research firm based in Finland, says is a myth.

"People are not protected from lightning by what they wear," Vagasky tweeted. "The only way to protect yourself from lightning is to be inside and away from the electric charge."

The Yankees stepped in to give the duo free tickets to a game against the Chicago White Sox in May and an autographed ball from Ashley's favorite player, Aaron Judge.

"Something that was truly scary turned out to be positive in the end," John said, according to The Daily Herald.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Ashley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Philo, IL
insideedition.com

Cop Who Is Credited With Saving Tiger Woods’ Life Calls Golfer’s Comeback a 'Miracle’

One police officer is taking a special interest in watching the extraordinary comeback of Tiger Woods as he is credited for saving the legendary golfer’s life. Carlos Gonzales is calling Woods’ comeback “a miracle” and spoke to Inside Edition about how he found the golfer trapped inside his overturned SUV 14 months ago in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIII TV3

'That's actually me' | Teen who survived encounter with tornado speaks out

ELGIN, Texas — Riley Leon is counting his blessings after an incredibly close encounter with a tornado in Elgin, Texas, was caught on video. Leon, 16, said he was driving to a job interview when the twister came across the highway and flipped his truck on its side, spinning it several times before flipping the truck back upright. Leon then casually drove away.
ELGIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Ashley
Person
Aaron Judge
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy