Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO