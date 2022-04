Oregon health officials reported a 19% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases Monday as concern grows over a potential looming uptick tied to an omicron subvariant. New cases fell for the eighth week, state data shows, dropping daily averages to levels not seen since the summer lull before the delta surge. And the average rate of all COVID-19 tests that came back positive, an important measure of how prevalent the virus is in the community, fell to the lowest level since May 2020, to 2.3%.

OREGON STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO