USPS Announces Plans to Raise Postage Rates

Re “Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service delivery” (March 9):. According to Consumer Affairs, ”From 2007 to 2020, it recorded losses of more than $80 billion and produced over $188 billion in unfunded liabilities and debt. From October 2021, to December 2021, it lost $1.3 billion” in three months. How did the USPS lose over $80 billion and incur over $188 billion in unfunded liabilities and debt? Is there no one in charge? If so, who is responsible for monitoring income and expenditures? If so, what have they been doing for the last 13+ years to get expenditures under control? My guess is, being a government entity, probably nothing. As usual, it will probably be the responsibility of the tax payers to somehow come up with the money. One major expense is that Congress forced the Postal Service to prepay health benefits and pensions for its retirees. That came with a $110 billion price tag. You gotta love those Unions. Their one and only objective is for their workers to work less and get paid more (i.e., wages and their “Cadillac” benefits). I guess you, “can’t live with them and can’t live without them,” so to speak.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO