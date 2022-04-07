ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS Announces Plans to Raise Postage Rates

By Adam Kight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the United States Postal Service announced plans to raise postage rates in 2022. The announcement from the USPS says that the proposed price increases would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5%, which is lower than the...

NEWS10 ABC

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking an investigation into a U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its aging mail trucks with mostly gasoline-powered vehicles. The plan largely ignores White House calls to replenish the mail-service fleet with electric vehicles and has drawn sharp criticism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsWest 9

USPS Postal shipping rates to increase in April

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting April 3rd, the United States Postal Services rates will be going up. So before you send out your packages, keep this in mind:. There will be a $1.50 fee for packages that are bigger than one cubic foot or packages greater than 22 inches in length. You can also be charged this same fee if you fail to properly provide accurate dimensions of your package's size. This applies to all Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and Parcel Select Ground.
MIDLAND, TX
WMDT.com

Federal Reserve is raising interest rates: Will this impact homebuyers?

DELMARVA- For the first time since 2018, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. That quarter-point hike comes at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high, and the federal reserve hopes the rise in rates will cool things down. But, this move could complicate things for prospective home-buyers, so 47ABC reached out to a local realtor to find out if there are concerns.
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

USPS: Letters

Re “Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service delivery” (March 9):. According to Consumer Affairs, ”From 2007 to 2020, it recorded losses of more than $80 billion and produced over $188 billion in unfunded liabilities and debt. From October 2021, to December 2021, it lost $1.3 billion” in three months. How did the USPS lose over $80 billion and incur over $188 billion in unfunded liabilities and debt? Is there no one in charge? If so, who is responsible for monitoring income and expenditures? If so, what have they been doing for the last 13+ years to get expenditures under control? My guess is, being a government entity, probably nothing. As usual, it will probably be the responsibility of the tax payers to somehow come up with the money. One major expense is that Congress forced the Postal Service to prepay health benefits and pensions for its retirees. That came with a $110 billion price tag. You gotta love those Unions. Their one and only objective is for their workers to work less and get paid more (i.e., wages and their “Cadillac” benefits). I guess you, “can’t live with them and can’t live without them,” so to speak.
BUSINESS

