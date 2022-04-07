ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi Positive For COVID-19, Was At White House With Biden

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That’s a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with...

