Exclusive: 'Tokyo Vice' Main Theme Evokes the Gritty Underbelly of 90s Japan, Listen Now

Thanks to the present-day television landscape, navigating through the endless amounts of content at our very fingertips to try and figure out what's even worth watching can often be a game in and of itself. Unfortunately, while Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal (adapted from the book by Sarah Vaughan) feels primed to capitalize on the recent trend of twisty, soapy thrillers taken from page-to-screen, the results (as developed by Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley) leave a lot to be desired, almost directly in spite of the clear star power that makes up its central cast. Although the episodes themselves are truly made up of all the right ingredients for good storytelling — political intrigue, the persistence of privilege amidst the rich and elite, the complicated power differential in an affair between boss and employee, tense courtroom dynamics — the show as a whole can't quite assemble those pieces in a way that gives the plot the gravitas it's trying to achieve.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO