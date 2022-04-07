ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: 'Tokyo Vice' Main Theme Evokes the Gritty Underbelly of 90s Japan, Listen Now

By Erick Massoto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of the premiere of the new HBO Max series Tokyo Vice, Collider has partnered with Endeavor Content and Lakeshore Records to premiere the main theme from Tokyo Vice, the new HBO Max series starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. The score helps set the mood of the thriller...

Related
Polygon

New Tokyo Vice trailer brings Michael Mann’s brand of crime drama to Japan

The official trailer for HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, produced by Michael Mann, dropped Monday, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming undercover crime drama. Based on the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist who has moved to Tokyo to investigate corruption within the police department (and specifically on the vice squad). The trailer shows the reporter alienated from his co-workers (who seem to constantly be calling him a foreigner), before becoming embedded in both the police world and the criminal underworld in Tokyo.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Ansel Elgort Stars as Crime Reporter in Action-Packed Tokyo Vice Trailer

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. There's no fault in our reporting, Ansel Elgort is really coming to our small screens!. On March 14, HBO Max released the trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice, starring Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi. The J.T. Rogers–created series is loosely based on American journalist Jake Adelstein's nonfiction firsthand account of working the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

HBO Max Drops First Trailer for Tokyo Vice

HBO Max’s newly released trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice promises linguistic and cultural barriers will be the least of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s problems as he reports on the corruption within the Vice squad of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. “What’s it like to be...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Why are Tokyo residents saying sayōnara to Japan’s capital?

When Kazuya Kobayashi decided to leave Tokyo to pursue his dream of running his own ramen restaurant, Sano was an obvious choice. As well as being the spiritual home of Japanese cricket, the town in Tochigi prefecture is famed for its ramen shops, many of which are struggling to find successors.
ASIA
Albany Herald

IN THIS ARTICLE
