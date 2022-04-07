ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID, her office says

By Tim Balk, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID but did not immediately show any symptoms, her office said Thursday, one day after she joined President Biden at a bill signing.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old California Democrat, will isolate in accordance with federal health guidelines, said Drew Hamill, her deputy chief of staff.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Hammill wrote on Twitter. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”

Hammill said Pelosi encourages Americans to test frequently, in addition to completing their vaccinations and receiving booster shots.

Biden, 79, has never been diagnosed with COVID.

