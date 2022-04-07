ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now in the portal, will Louisville return to Bryce Hopkins?

By Brian Geisinger
ACCSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Hopkins, following one season with Kentucky, is in the NCAA transfer portal. It’s natural to wonder: Will Kenny Payne and Louisville try to land the talented forward?. The 6-foot-7 Hopkins was a 4-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, while playing for Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick. Hopkins was considered a...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Offers Big 15-Year-Old Recruit

Mason Short has plenty of time before deciding where he wants to go to college, but the 15-year-old is already receiving heavy recruiting interest. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Georgia’s Evans High School announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the Ohio State Buckeyes gave him a scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Cleveland.com

Dwayne Haskins was an Ohio State Buckeye unlike any other, and he shared the joy of his amazing journey: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is a big stage. But not the biggest. Sometimes, Buckeyes achieve great success, accumulate wins, accomplish goals, but you’re not sure if the rest of the football world knows exactly what they’re about. Knows exactly how much talent is there. Knows exactly the joy they bring. Knows exactly how rare they are.
COLUMBUS, OH

