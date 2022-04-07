ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ethel Cain – “Strangers”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Hayden Anhedönia announced her debut album as Ethel Cain, Preacher’s Daughter. At the same time, she shared lead single “Gibson Girl.” Today, she’s back with another. Ethel Cain’s latest is also Preacher’s Daughter‘s...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Grace Ives – “Lullaby”

Grace Ives, an alum of the Best New Bands class of 2019, is following up her breakout 2nd with a new album called Janky Star, which she co-produced with Justin Raisen. Last month, she previewed it with “Loose,” and now she’s back with “Lullaby,” a sticky-sweet song about finding comfort in familiarity. “I watch that movie ten times a day/ I can recite it, you press replay,” she sings in the chorus. Watch a video for it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Shoelaces”

After dropping the single “Curly Q” last fall, Prince Daddy & The Hyena recently announced a self-titled LP — because when your band name is already Prince Daddy & The Hyena, why would you name your album anything else? In March they released the songs “A Random Exercise in Impermanence (The Collector)” and “El Dorado.” Now the hard-charging and anthemic emo band has shared a fourth track from the new project.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Father John Misty – “The Next 20th Century”

In four short days, we get another nice, long look at whatever’s going on inside Josh Tillman’s brain. That’s when Chloë And The Next 20th Century, the long-awaited new Father John Misty album, finds its way into the world. Thus far, the Mist has already shared a generous handful of songs: “Funny Girl,” “Q4,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” Today, Tillman has shared a seven-minute colossus that serves as one of the two title tracks from the new LP.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Fresh – “Babyface”

Fresh have announced a new album, Raise Hell, their follow-up to last year’s The Summer I Got Good At Guitar EP and their 2019 sophomore full-length Withdraw. The London band shared “Morgan & Joanne” from it a few months back, and today they’ve returned with “Babyface,” a chiming rock song about hoping for better for yourself. “But I back myself into a corner/ You didn’t love me, it was boredom” goes the hook. “It’s a song about having a mind that’s both overstimulated and under-stimulated at the same time,” the band’s Kathryn Woods said in a statement. “The light, airy synths make it a cry for help masquerading as a pop song.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
