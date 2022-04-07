ISSEY MIYAKE Please Watch re-release is happening

Break free from the problems that weigh you down with this stylish pen that looks like a spaceship ready to blast off into higher levels of productivity. We all have our favorite writing tool. For some, it’s a specific brand pen brand. For others, it’s a very specific kind of pen. Many of those with a passionate love for ink keep their prized pen proudly standing on their desk, ready to be picked up and used. Not everyone does so, however, and quite a few expensive-looking designer pens remain as decorative pieces, untouched and unused, almost like they were fragile artifacts rather than tools to help us grow. This pen is anything but just a pretty face and is built almost like a spaceship. More importantly, it actually invites us to stare at it and even have fun with it, all for the sake of actually improving our productivity.

17 HOURS AGO