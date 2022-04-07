ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

ISSEY MIYAKE Please Watch re-release is happening

By Rei Padla
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISSEY MIYAKE is a fashion brand more famous for its perfume line. The Japanese fashion designer is also known for technology-driven clothing designs and one-of-a-kind watches. The designer has also ventured into the watches arena. At one point, the Issey Miyake style inspired the designer of the Objest Watch. There is...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Back in February, we jumped the gun slightly and called it for spring after some unseasonably pleasant weather. Well, after a minor blizzard last week, several days of clement weather have got us giddy again. You know what else we're excited about? Unique Air Jordans. And a bold, stark-white dive watch. We're ready for summer, but remaining cautiously optimistic and aware we're still going to be in for cool breezes, so we've got comfy denim jackets and light wool sweaters for you, too. Check out those, a new brand making stylish watches for kids and much more in this week's roundup.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Converse x A-Cold-Wall sneaker collab delivers future-ready silhouette that’s very little All Star

Chuck Taylor silhouette has already met with the Nike FlyEase treatment for top-notch comfort, style, and smooth put on and pull off. Taking things from the good old All Star to a forward progressing collaboration; Converse has struck a partnership with A-Cold-Wall and brought to the fore an innovative new Aeon Active CX that’s dropping on April 6, 2022 for $160.
APPAREL
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
yankodesign.com

Stunning Lotus concept EV turns the chassis into its primary outer design element

Why use extra material to make a metal or carbon fiber body for your car, when your chassis can BE your car’s body instead? Designer Maitreya Dhanak’s absolutely wild Lotus Evanora Concept treats the chassis as a design element, resulting in a speedster that’s both visually and physically lightweight. Not to mention the fact that it looks like an exoskeletal beast!
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issey Miyake
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist 2 Releases New Trailer: Watch

Fullmetal Alchemist isn't set to return to the world of anime anytime soon if ever again considering the series ended over a decade ago, but the franchise is set to offer fans a new take on the story of the Elric Brothers via two new movies hitting this year. With the upcoming first of this pair set to explore the battle between the Elrics and the multi-layered antagonist known as Scar, a new trailer has arrived from Warner Bros Japan.
COMICS
yankodesign.com

This DIY digital hourglass delivers a retro feeling without the messy sand

It’s almost difficult to imagine, especially for the maker and modding communities, that it wasn’t until only a few years ago that it was possible to create decent-looking “hacks” and electronics projects right at home, whether in your garage or your bedroom. Single-board computers or SBCs like the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi made it super cheap to put decent computers inside those DIY contraptions, while 3D printers made it possible to dream up your own designs. Sure, you might still need to be comfortable using a soldering iron for some projects, but the end results often make it worth the singes. You can, for example, easily create digital versions of analog tools that retain most of the design, just without the messy parts.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Watch Strap#Japanese#The Objest Watch#The Pleats Collection#Issey Miyake Please Watch#British
yankodesign.com

This classy electric café racer oozes with modern technology and looks to kill

An elegant electric bike designed for pure performance and classic motorcycle aesthetics evoking a sense of class that’s unparalleled. Undeniably boxy café racers are trending highly owing to their boxy looks and performance quotient. Spanish electric bike manufacturer, OX Motorcycles is quite fresh in the landscape being founded in 2018 but has proved a lot with its modern electric bikes that carry a semblance of retro styling with a mash-up of the latest technology and sustainable roots.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature uses at least 50 percent recycled material

Nike’s Move to Zero mission is right on track. The top sports brand has several efforts to make it happen, and we believe more will be introduced. When we say more, that means more environment-friendly products will be announced in the coming months and years. The latest is the Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature, a new pair of sneakers that use at least 50% of recycled material by weight. The pair also uses 100% recycled Flyknit yarns in the upper. The latter offers a more secure and comfortable fit for the wearer.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

This MagSafe mount + strap lets you securely attach your iPhone to practically anything

Up until now, Apple’s interpretation of MagSafe meant ‘modularity’. With Moment’s Strap Anywhere mount, the MagSafe also means ‘hands-free’. Designed to let you secure your iPhone to any handle, pipe, railing, bar, or even your wrist, the Strap Anywhere uses Apple’s MagSafe feature to secure your iPhone so your hands are unencumbered. The idea, Moment’s team says, was to allow users to attach their iPhones to indoor fitness equipment like a Peloton bike, squat rack, treadmill, elliptical, etc. The strap’s silicone construction provides a friction-grip, and is even sturdy enough to double as a stand for your iPhone, letting you prop it up at an angle on your desk or yoga mat.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 chair designs that are the perfect culmination of ergonomics + aesthetics

We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And we’ve curated a collection of chair designs that meet all these criteria! From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a chair that lets you slightly rock your seat while reading – these innovative chair designs are not only a boon to your back, and help you maintain a healthy posture, but are also super comfy to sink into, and will perfectly match the interiors of your modern homes. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
yankodesign.com

Ryosuke Harashima adds two modern antique tables to the STILLIFE Collection

Ryosuke Harashima knows how to combine the past with the present. Every piece from his STILLIFE collection is making an impression. Two new creations have been added to the series, ready to wow the market. What Ryosuke Harashima usually does is combine old things to create modern furniture pieces. The...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This futuristic pen hovers like magic in defiance of gravity and boredom

Break free from the problems that weigh you down with this stylish pen that looks like a spaceship ready to blast off into higher levels of productivity. We all have our favorite writing tool. For some, it’s a specific brand pen brand. For others, it’s a very specific kind of pen. Many of those with a passionate love for ink keep their prized pen proudly standing on their desk, ready to be picked up and used. Not everyone does so, however, and quite a few expensive-looking designer pens remain as decorative pieces, untouched and unused, almost like they were fragile artifacts rather than tools to help us grow. This pen is anything but just a pretty face and is built almost like a spaceship. More importantly, it actually invites us to stare at it and even have fun with it, all for the sake of actually improving our productivity.
yankodesign.com

Lands Collection of Wooden Trays shows off craftsmanship and great design

The designer’s inspiration is something we have not experienced in a while—looking down out of the window from a plane and seeing things smaller down below. Aerial landscapes mainly inspire the Lands Collection of wood trays and we love the results. Designer Carlos Jiménez has come up with...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This hi-tech gaming bed puts you on “Eat Sleep Play Repeat” in ergonomic comfort for strategic advantage

Gamers are like dead meat but with big brains that can process information way better than an average Joe. I’ve had my glory gaming days when lounging on the couch or bed with the big screen bringing all the world’s joy – nothing else mattered at that moment. Having all my favorite drinks and snacks at arm’s length, and a precision hold over my controller was the only thing that mattered in those close deathmatches or adrenaline-induing racing games.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Ignites to Soft $58 Million at International Box Office Ahead of U.S. Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” isn’t bewitching audiences, at least, compared to other films set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The latest chapter in the prequel saga, which takes place decades prior to the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione, opened at the international box office over the weekend and pulled in $58 million from 22 overseas markets. That’s a steep drop from 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the previous entry in the fantastical series, which collected a spell-bounding $191 million in its international debut. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of...
MOVIES
yankodesign.com

Creative 36 Days of Type submission cleverly transforms popular car headlights into alphabets!

Every year starting around March, designers collectively participate in a 36-day endeavor called the ’36 Days of Type’, where each day, designers express their creativity by redesigning letters and numbers from the alphabet (A-Z followed by 0-9). The challenge primarily sees participation from visual designers, illustrators, and 3D modelers, although this unusual entry from Yash Mathur beautifully transcends design disciplines by creating an automotive-design-inspired typeface! Mathur looks to car brands and models for his inspiration, and cleverly reinterprets their headlights, turning them into letters and numbers. If there’s one thing worth commending here, it’s undoubtedly Mathur’s ingenuity, but along with it, one can’t help but appreciate how far headlights and taillights have come since the advent of LEDs. Thanks to halogens, LEDs, and edge-lit plastics, you can now virtually make a headlight or a taillight in any shape you choose. The only constraint here is brightness – since a headlight/taillight also serves a purpose, it needs to be bright enough. Although these light designs are purely conceptual, I do wish companies would embrace their headlights as a form of their branding (just like this Mercedes concept did!)
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy