Rihanna says pregnancy 'unlocked new levels of love' for her mother

Rihanna is opening up about how her pregnancy allowed her to see her mother in a new light and appreciate her like never before.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the "Umbrella" singer shared a throwback photo of her and her mother, Monica Braithwaite, wearing gorgeous white dresses in what appears to be a church.

"Today is my Queen's birthday," Rihanna, 34, wrote in the caption. "Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!"

"She's the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!!" she continued. "Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The nine-time Grammy winner has yet to reveal her due date as well as the sex and name of her unborn child.

In other news, the business mogul was just named on ﻿ Forbes﻿﻿﻿ ' billionaires list for the first time, ranking 1,729 on the list with an estimated personal worth of $1.7 billion, thanks in large part to her Fenty Beauty and Fenty fashion lines.