Tiger Woods is wearing a bright, azalea-colored shirt at the Masters and fans love it

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Tiger Woods is amazingly playing in the Masters and he’s doing it in style as he showed up to Augusta National wearing a beautiful – and bright – azalea-colored mock turtleneck.

Tiger, who has won five green jackets during his legendary career, is playing in just his first official tournament since suffering serious leg injuries in his car accident last year in Los Angeles.

He spent the beginning of this week testing out his body at Augusta and now he’s officially giving it a go, which is just so awesome.

You know what else is awesome?

This shirt:

Beautiful!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

