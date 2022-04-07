ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

XCOM 2 and Insurmountable will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDdHs_0f2LFmGF00

This week has gone on far too long. Thankfully, the weekend is within arms reach, and so are free PC games from Epic’s storefront.

This week, the Epic Games Store is giving away Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. So whether you’re into Metroidvanias or narrative-driven mysteries, there are options! And if you like both, then that’s the weekend sorted, eh?

Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter will be free from April 7 through April 14, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. You can download both here and here, respectively.

Next week, XCOM 2 and Insurmountable will be free on the Epic Games Store starting April 14, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. That means fighting aliens and climbing mountains are next on the docket! Both are reasonably popular titles, so it should be another good week on Epic’s storefront.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is a Highly Rated Horror Title

It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store has a new free PC game. This week, it's a highly-rated horror game. As always, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, you're out of luck with this freebie. It's limited to the Epic Games Store, which means it's limited to PC. If you're on PC and have an Epic Games Store account, you can now download In Sound Mind for free, no strings attached. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever, but the offer has to be claimed by next Thursday because come next Thursday, the digital storefront will update with a new free game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Underrated Arcade Game Entirely Free

The Epic Games Store has made an underrated arcade game that first released in 2019 completely free to download for the coming week. Ever since the Epic Games Store was established, new, free titles have been landing on the PC platform every week in perpetuity. And while the quality of these games has often been all over the place, this week's free offering is one that may be lesser-known, but it could end up being a fan-favorite.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy