Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden announces he won’t seek reelection

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Hartford, CT - 2/5/20 - Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden looks to the heavens speaking directly to former Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon at a memorial ceremony for the late mayor at Artists Collective Wednesday night. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden announced Thursday he would not seek a second term in order to spend more time with his family.

“As a father, I’ve sacrificed countless hours, missing everything from basketball games and track meets to family dinners. With one of my sons going to college soon and the other right behind him, I’ve decided not to seek re-election as Treasurer,” Wooden said in a statement.

“Like other working families, mine too faces the day-to-day pressures of family life. Things like juggling financial resources to pay for college or making the time needed to teach children life’s most important lessons aren’t always easy in public life. As the proud father of you two young Black boys, I know that, today, the best thing I can do is put my own ambitions aside and put them first.”

Wooden, then a partner at Day Pitney, took office in January 2019. Previously, he was president of the Hartford City Council and chairman of the council’s budget and finance committee.

In his announcement, Wooden noted some of the accomplishments of his term, including restructuring the teachers’ pension fund, credit rating upgrades and paying down the state’s pension fund liabilities as well as creating the Baby Bond Trust program aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty in Black and brown families.

Within hours, Democratic politicians were already making telephone calls to gauge the levels of support to replace Wooden as insiders scrambled in advance of the state party convention in early May.

Gov. Ned Lamont credited Wooden with helping bring about a “financial turnaround” in the state.

“Treasurer Wooden has been a great partner to my administration in helping get Connecticut’s fiscal house in order, stabilizing our financial future, borrowing in a responsible manner that reduces spending, and making consistent payments to decrease our state’s long-term fiscal obligations,” Lamont said. “Together, we’ve helped bring a financial turnaround in Connecticut that has resulted in multiple credit rating agency upgrades. I appreciate his partnership in righting our fiscal ship, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in their next endeavors.”

Attorney General William Tong, who was elected at the same time as Wooden, wished him the best and called him a great partner and an “effective and responsible steward of the state’s financial and pension assets, and contributed significantly to our state’s strong financial standing.”

He has been a change maker nationwide on diversity and inclusion as the only Black elected Treasurer in the country, and has made Connecticut proud as the President of the National Association of State Treasurers,” Tong said.

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson of East Hartford also praised Wooden.

“Shawn Wooden has been a phenomenal treasurer. I have been proud to work with him over the past few years on creating a national Baby Bonds program. His decision to not seek reelection is a loss for the State of Connecticut, but I know his public service isn’t over. I wish him and his family well,” said Larson.

During his time in office, Wooden has spoken out publicly about racial injustice and his own experience of racism and won praise for efforts to shape gun policy by divesting from gun-related businesses and prioritizing financial services firms that have embraced gun control policies.

In taking the treasurer position, Wooden followed Denise Nappier, also of Hartford, who served 20 years as the country’s first African American woman elected as state treasurer.

Connecticut fast tracked a law to bring data centers. Plans have bogged down as towns ponder unfamiliar high-tech arrivals, ‘a lot of unknowns’

Plans to bring data centers, the digital information storehouses outfitted with tax breaks in Connecticut legislation fast-tracked last year, are getting snagged by a tangle of questions about local rules. The General Assembly last year overwhelmingly approved the legislation that Gov. Ned Lamont quickly signed into law providing tax incentives to lure developers of data centers. The intent ...
A key Hartford apartment redevelopment project may be delayed for months. Here’s why and what developers are up against

The ambitious redevelopment of the deteriorating Martin Luther King Apartments near downtown — expected to start this spring — could now be delayed for months as surging construction and borrowing costs have left the project with a $5 million financing hole. The cost of plans to raze and rebuild the low- and moderate-income rentals in the Sheldon/Charter Oak neighborhood and blend them with ...
HARTFORD, CT
