Mackenzie Dern had to battle for all three rounds but she returned to the win column with a hard fought split decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The most dominant performance came from Dern in the second round after she threatened Torres with a number of submission attempts but she also connected with some hard shots on the feet as well. In the end, two judges gave Dern the win with 29-28 scores while the third official gave the same 29-28 score to Torres in a razor-close decision.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO