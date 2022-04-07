Boston Marathon Bans Runners From Russia, Belarus Amid Ukraine Invasion

Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Marathon Association has banned all participants currently residing in Russia and Belarus from competing in the upcoming Boston Marathon amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine , the association confirmed in a statement shared on its website Wednesday (April 6).

The association confirmed that the ruling also includes athletes who had previously accepted into the B.A.A.'s 5K event, however, doesn't pertain to registered Russian or Belarusian participants who are not residents of the countries, who will instead be prohibited from running under their country's flag.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk said in the statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The B.A.A said "its races, and events will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice."

The 2022 Boston Marathon is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.