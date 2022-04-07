Watch: Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With A Knicks Fan

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.

