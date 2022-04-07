How To Get A Free Pass To Over 200 California State Parks

Photo: Getty Images

It's a great time to be a bookworm and a nature lover! Local libraries are now making California State Library Parks Pass available for checkout. According to FOX11 , the pass allows free vehicle day-use at all participating parks and is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle holding up to nine people.

The free passes work at over 200 participating parks. The new passes are part of a three-year pilot program between California State Parks and the First Partner's Office. Through the program, each participating library will get three pass hang tags per branch that are available for checkout. According to FOX11 , this also includes mobile libraries.

These passes will be available on a rolling basis throughout the months of April and May. According to the state, there are 1,184 public library buildings in California and an estimated 23 million residents have library cards.

You can find out which parks are not eligible HERE .

"All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature," California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot wrote in a statement. "Yet many of our state's residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system, and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors."