Bob Bowlsby Bailing on the Big 12 is a Sign of Things to Come
On Thursday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington believe Commissioner Bob Bowlsby stepping away from the Big 12 is a sign of underlying issues, stemming from NIL.
LaVar Arrington: "I wonder how much the changing climate of college athletics is weighing on some of these people that are in positions of power and decision making."
Jonas Knox: "Everyone's celebrating that athletes are getting paid. There's fallout from that on the back end."
Brady Quinn: "There's people who don't believe that they should be to a degree, and there's those that do, but there's no governing body overseeing all of it. That's an issue."
