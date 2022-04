OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the chilly side this morning with temperatures dipping into the upper teens to middle 20s across the area. A little frost on the windshield perhaps until we start to warm things up. And warm up we will! Plenty of sunshine with a light west to southwest wind will help to boost temperatures quickly. We’ll warm into the 50s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the middle 60s for much of the area.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 DAYS AGO