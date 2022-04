Jennifer Lopez is the queen of colored diamonds: but how do her new green 8.5 carat diamonds and the 2002 pink diamond compare? Find out here. Jennifer Lopez has had some of the most spectacular engagement rings in history — none spectacular than the very rare green diamond that fiancé Ben Affleck just proposed with! The “Dear Ben” singer, 52, confirmed the exciting news via her OnTheJLo fan newsletter on April 8, giving fans a sneak peek at the 8.5 carat ring, estimated to be worth $5 million. Although the diamond was green, the shape and style of the ring harkened back to the 2002 pink Harry Winston diamond that Ben proposed with in 2002 — nearly twenty years ago. So, how do these two legendary stones compare? Find out right here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO