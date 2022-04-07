ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State Senator Kelly calls for more tax cuts

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORREl_0f2L4LPE00

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -State Senator Kevin Kelly(R-Stratford) said Connecticut taxpayers should benefit from a $700-million surplus in tax revenue, arguing they need the money now.

Kelly points out the surplus is $800-million, but $100-million is being spent on the gas and free bus travel through the end of June.

Even though the $300-million child tax credit is available, Kelly lamented, "That's after you file the tax return and have kids. Help me out in an election year and you might get the return in the future. People need help now. And let's not lose sight of the fact that in his first two years, this Governor increased taxes on Connecticut $1.7 billion."

Kelly said the cost of healthcare is through the roof, despite the Affordable Care Act, "passed almost ten years ago." He said a Republican measure that would have saved the average family $6 thousand a year, failed to make it out of committee.

Kelly appeared on Brian and Company.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Bill introduced in Pennsylvania Senate to cut state's gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate President Pro Tempore, Jake Corman introduced a new bill Monday that would cut Pennsylvania's gas tax. The proposed bill, called the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act, would cut the state's gas tax by one-third through the end of the year. The revenue would be replaced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Cox: Cutting gas taxes in Utah more complicated than in other states

(The Center Square) – Suspending the gas tax in Utah would be “complicated,” Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday. Gas is about $1 more per gallon than it was in Utah last month, according to AAA. Cox said during his monthly news briefing it is higher than it ever has been in the state. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Utah is $4.35, according to AAA.
UTAH STATE
Warren Times Observer

State senator proposes Pa. gas tax holiday

Gas prices may have temporarily stopped increasing, but state Sen. Jake Corman still wants the state to consider a gas tax holiday through the end of the year. On Monday, Corman, R-Centre/Mifflin/Juniata/Huntingdon, introduced Senate Bill 10, the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act, to lower the state’s liquid fuels tax by one-third through the end of the year while also using federal stimulus money to help pay for Pennsylvania State Police operations so money wouldn’t need to be taken from the state’s Motor License Fund. Corman is also calling on a $650 million bond to pay for infrastructure work that would have been paid for with gas tax receipts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#State#Wtic Radio#Republican
FingerLakes1.com

Child Tax Credit: $350 monthly payments possible

The advanced child tax credit payments ended in 2022, and many people are wondering if the payments that helped them so much will restart. There have been various attempts, including adding the provision to the Build Back Better Bill, which did not pass by the end of 2021. Others are...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WJON

IRS: $1.5B in Unclaimed Refunds, Time Running Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Internal Revenue Service says unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion are available to many Americans. There are about 1.5 million people who did not file taxes for 2018, who may be owed a refund. In cases where a federal income tax return was not...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
KTLA

Most Americans paid no federal income tax last year

There will be some who are heartened by news that most U.S. households — 57% — paid no federal income tax last year. After all, we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic and many Americans were struggling to get by. Moreover, more than a few of us are opposed to taxation in virtually […]
INCOME TAX
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy