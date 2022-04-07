State Senator Kelly calls for more tax cuts

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -State Senator Kevin Kelly(R-Stratford) said Connecticut taxpayers should benefit from a $700-million surplus in tax revenue, arguing they need the money now.

Kelly points out the surplus is $800-million, but $100-million is being spent on the gas and free bus travel through the end of June.

Even though the $300-million child tax credit is available, Kelly lamented, "That's after you file the tax return and have kids. Help me out in an election year and you might get the return in the future. People need help now. And let's not lose sight of the fact that in his first two years, this Governor increased taxes on Connecticut $1.7 billion."

Kelly said the cost of healthcare is through the roof, despite the Affordable Care Act, "passed almost ten years ago." He said a Republican measure that would have saved the average family $6 thousand a year, failed to make it out of committee.

Kelly appeared on Brian and Company.