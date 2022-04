JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) proclaimed April 2022 as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month. Governor Reeves stated on Twitter, “The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust. Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to […]

