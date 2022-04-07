Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19 one day after attending event with President Biden
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, just a...www.cbsnews.com
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, just a...www.cbsnews.com
Immediately after China warned the White House there would be consequences if she went to Taiwan this weekend. Very convenient of covid. It's not like the administration isn't weak and easily bullied and would come up with this as an excuse. 🙄
oh yes...let this be fatal...I hope it spreads through out the entire government..Nancy has been the carrier the whole time..her husband slept with the bat...it all makes sense now..so randy is really mr. Pelosi....
this is very suspicious suddenly some of these high profile dumacrats are claiming that they have COVID are they planning another pandemic?
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 190