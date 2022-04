Watchung Hills Regional High School Team 41 RoboWarriors added a 2nd place ranking victory and an award for Excellence in Engineering to their long list of achievements, during the weekend of March 5th-6th. At the FMA District Bridgewater-Raritan Event, part of the international FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competition, held at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School, the team competed against 35 other teams from within the First Mid-Atlantic District in a series of qualifying matches. The team earned Rank 2 with a record of 13-4-1 and won the following awards:

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO