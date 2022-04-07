ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles continuing pre-draft due diligence on Liberty QB Malik Willis

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles continue to say all the correct things about trusting Jalen Hurts, but the NFL draft evaluation process has proven that Howie Roseman is turning over every stone to find a franchise quarterback.

Philadelphia’s general manager kept a close eye on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practices and the star quarterback’s head coach confirmed that the interest has continued.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze gave some insight into a long conversation he just had with the Eagles.

“Philadelphia has called here recently,” Freeze said. “I talked to them a lot last night.”

“I talked to Coach (Joe) Pannunzio last night. I think he is in their personnel. We go back from our days in SEC together,” Freeze said via 94WIP. “He was definitely calling on behalf of them with some more conversation.”

Pannunzio is Philadelphia’s assistant special teams coordinator and has SEC ties from his time at Alabama and other schools.

Willis has a rifle for an arm, and during the Senior Bowl, Roseman saw the rising prospect fire off medium-range passes, both from the pocket and on the run, with little to minimal effort.

Willis offers the rawest potential out of the 2022 group of passers, but if properly harnessed, he could become the NFC’s version of Josh Allen, something Eagles fans and owner Jeffrey Lurie covet.

