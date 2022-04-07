ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Expect a Wait for Your 2022 Ford Maverick

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you one of the many shoppers in search of Ford’s new compact pickup truck? Buying one may be more difficult than it sounds. And that is because orders for the 2022 Ford Maverick are currently paused. Thanks to strong demand and supply chain issues, Ford has maxed out the production...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#The Maverick#Vehicles
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Ford Ranger Gained Tremendous Diesel Power

The secret is finally out. The new Ford Ranger is gaining tons of diesel power. Figures about how much power the 2023 Ford Ranger will have has been kept under wraps until now, and we’re excited about extra turbo-diesel muscle. Does the 2023 Ford Ranger have a diesel engine?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

6 Things We Hate About the Ford F-150

How could we hate the top-selling vehicle in America? It’s not that we dislike the Ford F-150; we think you should know some of the drawbacks to driving this truck. Every vehicle gives you some reasons to hate parts of what it gives you, and the top truck in the market isn’t any different.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Is Finally Giving Buyers What They've Wanted All Along

At the moment, you can order a Tesla Model S in a choice of five colors: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Red Multi-Coat. This applies to any Tesla currently on offer, which is a little disappointing when you consider that some cars cost six figures, but it wasn't always this way. Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver were once on offer, although these weren't wildly different from what we have today. To help remedy this, Tesla announced in 2020 that its Chinese market cars would gain the option of a factory-installed vinyl wrap, but what if you want proper paint? Well, two more options are reportedly being added to the options list, as reported by Electrek.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy