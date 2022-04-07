Expect a Wait for Your 2022 Ford Maverick

At the moment, you can order a Tesla Model S in a choice of five colors: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Red Multi-Coat. This applies to any Tesla currently on offer, which is a little disappointing when you consider that some cars cost six figures, but it wasn't always this way. Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver were once on offer, although these weren't wildly different from what we have today. To help remedy this, Tesla announced in 2020 that its Chinese market cars would gain the option of a factory-installed vinyl wrap, but what if you want proper paint? Well, two more options are reportedly being added to the options list, as reported by Electrek.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO