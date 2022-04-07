David C. Dvorak Invests $5 Million in THINK Surgical

The fact that most of the patients with preoperative DVTs after calcaneal fractures are asymptomatic brought challenges to the early intervention, and periodic imaging examinations aggravated the financial burden of the patients in preoperative detumescence period. This study aimed to use routine clinical data, obtained from the database of Surgical Site Infection in Orthopaedic Surgery (SSIOS), to construct and validate a nomogram for predicting preoperative DVT risk in patients with isolated calcaneal fracture. The nomogram was established base on 7 predictors independently related to preoperative DVT. The performance of the model was tested by concordance index (C-index), receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, calibration curve, and decision curve analysis (DCA), and the results were furtherly verified internally and externally. 952 patients were enrolled in this study, of which 711 were used as the training set. The AUC of the nomogram was 0.870 in the training set and 0.905 in the validation set. After internal verification, the modified C-index was 0.846. Calibration curve and decision curve analysis both performed well in the training set and validation set. In short, we constructed a nomogram for predicting preoperative DVT risk in patients with isolated calcaneal fracture and verified its accuracy and clinical practicability.

