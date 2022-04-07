ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Guitar Players (DOD-1013)

By InventHelp
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to increase visibility of the neck and fretboard when playing a guitar," said an inventor, from Detroit, Mich., "so I invented the GUITAR SUPPORT PAD. My design enables...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

InventHelp presents Hands-Free Beach Bags (RSM-104)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I witnessed a near tragic accident at the beach when two kids ran away from their mom into the parking lot and missed being hit by a car by inches," said the inventor from Redondo Beach, Calif. "I asked the mom why she wasn't holding their hands and she said she couldn't because of all the beach gear she was carrying. That is when I thought of this idea to increase safety, prevent accidents like this from happening again, and to make getting to the beach easier."
Guitar World Magazine

BOSS GX-100 Guitar Effects Processor review

A smart new touchscreen interface and some awe-inspiring amp and effects models make the GX-100 BOSS's best multi-effects floorboard to date. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. BOSS is the king of stompboxes, but when it comes to multi-effects, there has been room for...
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Couplr, the Social Community App For Couples Goes National

Making New Connections While Double Dating Just Got Easier Thanks to Couplr's Expansion to Over 15 Major Cities Across The United States. CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the summer season, over the next two months, the newest community platform for couples, Couplr, will be available in a major city near you! Couplr acts as a community platform to bring like-minded couples together for socializing and fun. It aims to provide couples with the opportunity to find new friends in new places or even in their own hometown. The app first launched in 2020 for couples located in the Chicago area, born out of a need the coupled up founders had one lonely Labor Day weekend. However, since then, the founders have now seen a growing need for this type of community by many other couples across the country.
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Charlotte's Web Celebrates CBD Industry's 1st Decade With its New "Charlotte Figi Family Grant Program"

CBD pioneer company calls 'Charlotte Figi Day' on April 7 a time to honor a young Colorado girl's legacy by giving to families most in need of support. DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - This week represents one decade since the seven Stanley brothers helped launch the CBD industry from Colorado. Per proclamation by Governor Jared Polis in 2020, following the unfortunate passing of Charlotte Figi, today is officially 'Charlotte Figi Day' in Colorado. Charlotte's Web Inc., the market leader in CBD products, today unveils its "Charlotte Figi Family Grant Program" as an annual initiative to honor the historic legacy of Charlotte, the little girl who suffered from seizures due to Dravet Syndrome, and her story that helped to change CBD access for millions around the world.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy