How To Change Your Netflix Region

By Tushar Mehta
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Want to watch streaming content not...

www.slashgear.com

CNET

Tired of the Price Hikes? Here's How to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription

Earlier this year, Netflix said that it would once again raise prices for all subscribers in the US -- ranging from a $1 to $2 increase per month. And while these price increases may not seem like much on their own, if you combine these new fees with your Disney Plus, HBO Max and other subscriptions you might have -- suddenly your entertainment budget may be looking a little tight. Which is why you might be thinking about canceling your Netflix account.
Digital Trends

How to change your smart light colors

St. Patrick's Day is March 17, and you may want to spruce up your party space with some festive colors. You'll need to have some smart lights to really set the tone, but once they're set up, it's easy to change the colors. The main thing is being familiar with the native apps involved and accurately identifying the color you want.
SlashGear

The Official Halo Cookbook Releases This Summer (Yes, Really)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Halo" remains one of the most popular and beloved video game series since its inception in 2001. If you've ever wanted to know what food in the "Halo" universe tastes like, you're probably not alone! On April 5, the official "Halo" Twitter account announced an equally official cookbook published by Insight Editions, saying, "Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August."
SlashGear

How To Share Your Calendar In Outlook

If you use Microsoft Outlook, be it at home or at work, you probably know that it's a handy tool, but perhaps not always the most intuitive. One of Outlook's hidden gems is the ability to share your calendar with others — this lets them know when you're free and makes setting up meetings much easier. You can do this by sharing your schedule directly from the Calendar portion of Outlook. In this guide, we'll talk about the easiest ways to do this.
SlashGear

LEGO Is Headed To The Metaverse With Epic Games

Lego and Epic Games are partnering on a metaverse that is going to help it build content that is safe for children. The two companies have announced a long-term partnership towards the development of "an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience" tailored for kids across all age groups. The announcement is barebones on details as of now, and it's unclear if the partnership is going to spawn games based on Lego's IP for kids, or whether Epic is going to create kid-friendly experiences in its own mega-popular Fortnite universe. It is also plausible that Lego wants to build a whole virtual world centered on the creation aspect of its eponymous toys. If that turns out to be true, Lego will venture straight into the sandbox territory where Roblox and Minecraft continue to dominate with millions of players.
SlashGear

SlashGear

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

