How To Change Your Netflix Region

Lego and Epic Games are partnering on a metaverse that is going to help it build content that is safe for children. The two companies have announced a long-term partnership towards the development of "an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience" tailored for kids across all age groups. The announcement is barebones on details as of now, and it's unclear if the partnership is going to spawn games based on Lego's IP for kids, or whether Epic is going to create kid-friendly experiences in its own mega-popular Fortnite universe. It is also plausible that Lego wants to build a whole virtual world centered on the creation aspect of its eponymous toys. If that turns out to be true, Lego will venture straight into the sandbox territory where Roblox and Minecraft continue to dominate with millions of players.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO