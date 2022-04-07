ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUMP PATROL: State average for gallon of gas sits at $4.13 as Biden releases oil reserves

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
The state average for a gallon of gas stands at $4.13, which is down a cent Wednesday.

The highest recorded average was almost exactly a month ago at $4.37.

Drivers still aren't satisfied. They want to see that price drop even more.

“My car now takes I think about almost $40 to fill and before only $30,” says Jennifer Green, of Perth Amboy. “So, it's a big difference, especially what I do, I only get paid once a month, so it hurts me. “

President Joe Biden calls this "Putin’s price hike" and has plans to release roughly 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months to reduce energy and gas prices

The search for electric cars on cars.com jumped 112% from the end of February to the beginning of March.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

