Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming. Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023. “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO