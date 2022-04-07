ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘iCarly’ Season 2 Premiere First Look: Carly & Freddie Share Awkward Kiss (VIDEO)

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

ICarly is back for Season 2. The reboot of the beloved Nickelodeon series returns with two new episodes Friday, April 8 on Paramount+. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, fans get a glimpse of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) pretending to be a couple. In Season...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Jerry Trainor
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck: 'My Lucky Color'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, and the gorgeous ring he picked out for her appears to have extra special meaning!. The music superstar shared her engagement news in her On the JLo newsletter on Friday — complete with a video of her green stone, set on a silver band. In a previous newsletter, Lopez went into detail about how the color has a special meaning to her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarly#Tv Insider#Nickelodeon#Paramount#Double Dutch#Iobject
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Umbrella Academy (Finally!) Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Netflix — Plus, Get a First Look at the Sparrows

Click here to read the full article. The doors of the Sparrow Academy are about to open at last, a little birdie (aka Netflix) told us on Sunday. Nearly two years after The Umbrella Academy‘s second season dropped, the streaming service has announced a Wednesday, June 22 release date for the long-awaited Season 3. Showrunner Steve Blackman first broke the news at the SXSW festival in Austin. Season 2 of the comic book adaptation ended, way back in July 2020, with the Hargreeves siblings successfully stopping the apocalypse… only to return to 2019 to find that a new timeline had been created by their...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Finale First Look: Layton Corners Wilford (PHOTO)

Tensions will rise between Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean) in the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale, airing March 28 on TNT. In TV Insider’s exclusive first look photo, Layton corners Wilford, who poisoned armed guards to escape custody in Episode 9. In the finale, Layton and the newly rescued Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) fight for control of Snowpiercer as it heads for the horn of Africa, which they’re calling New Eden.
TV SERIES
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Barry’: Forgiveness Has to Be Earned in HBO’s First Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for Barry‘s long-awaited third season has arrived ahead of the show’s April premiere date, and there’s a lot of drama in store.In the brief segment, viewers get a little recap of last season’s final moments and reveals, including the message from Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) to Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that Barry (Bill Hader) was responsible for his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss’ (Paula Newsome) death. And so, it’s a fitting voiceover from Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), which says, “Forgiveness has to be earned.”(Credit: HBO)This is just one of the many details teasing the next chapter, including a waiting room comfort session between Barry and girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Gene contemplating things over a gun, and much more. And while Noho Hank claims forgiveness must be earned, a voiceover from Barry argues, “Everybody deserves a second chance.”In Season 3, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself into acting, but getting out continues to be messy. While Barry has eliminated many external factors over the past two seasons, he’ll discover they weren’t the only forces at play. This time around, he’ll try making the right choices as will those around him.See Also‘Barry’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as HBO Teases Bill Hader’s Return (PHOTOS)Everyone’s favorite hit-man-turned-actor is back for more drama.Set to kick off Sunday, April 24, Barry‘s third season includes eight all-new episodes which will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Created by Alec Berg and star Bill Hader, the pair serve as directors and writers as well as executive producers alongside Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff.Catch the exciting teaser, below, and stay tuned for more first looks as Season 3 of Barry nears.﻿Barry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 24, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max.
TV SERIES
FOX 28 Spokane

First Look at Kiernan Shipka & Diane Kruger in Roku’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ (VIDEO)

Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger‘s upcoming drama — first announced for Quibi, then acquired by Roku — is almost here. Swimming with Sharks is set to debut in April, Roku, Inc. and Lionsgate have announced. The new series offers a look at the dark side of the Hollywood studio system, and follows a Hollywood assistant (Shipka’s Lou Simms) who turns the tables on an abusive boss (Kruger’s Joyce Holt). Check out the full first-look photos and trailer, below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy