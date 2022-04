Syrian doctor Ossama Jari fled Damascus in 2014 to find peace with his Ukrainian wife in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. But now war, and Russian bombs, have caught up with him. In an ophthalmology clinic in the northeast Ingulski district of the city, Jari huddled for safety with other staff and patients in a basement filled with mattresses and jerry cans of water during the merciless bombardment in the night from Friday to Saturday. While no deaths were reported, windows were blown out, the ground was pockmarked with shell and the neighbourhood boiler room was hit. "I couldn't believe it," said Jari. "We were living peacefully here. What are the Russians doing? From what are they trying to save us? From themselves?"

